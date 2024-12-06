Montreal blacksmith says he has a 'place in paradise' as Notre-Dame reopens its doors
Five years ago, Notre-Dame Cathedral erupted in flames. A column of smoke rose above the Paris skyline as the historic cathedral, which took 182 years to build between the 12th and 14th centuries, was reduced to a smouldering shell.
Yet against all odds, the Gothic masterpiece is reopening its doors on Saturday — and two Canadian blacksmiths played a role in its restoration.
Montreal blacksmith Mathieu Collette won't be able to make it to Paris to see the resurrected church before the summer, but he said he is grateful for his small part in the cathedral's history.
"I believe I have a little place in paradise now," he said in an interview Thursday.
After Notre-Dame fell into ruin, Collette got a call from a fellow blacksmith working in the Alsace region of France, asking if he wanted to fly to Europe to get involved in the Notre-Dame rebuild.
Over four months in the fall of 2022, Collette and a team of seven young blacksmiths under his direction forged three different types of axe — 60 axes altogether.
The axes were quickly distributed to carpenters who needed the tools to carve the roof's timber frame, doing their best to mimic the original construction.
Collette said experts are able to look at stone, wood and other materials and determine the tools that were originally used.
In the case of the frame Collette was helping with, it was determined that three different kinds of axes had been used.
"Every time an axe was finished, the axe was sent to the carpenter," he said. "We never had a chance to look at more than two, three finished axes at the same time, because we were eight people forging as many axes as possible every day."
Collette, 49, has been working as a blacksmith for more than 30 years.
In 1994, he moved to southwest France to apprentice under master blacksmiths, returning to Quebec in 1998.
He soon opened his own foundry with the help of his father.
Over the years, he has visited Notre-Dame several times, stopping to marvel at its "incredible" door hinges.
"Every blacksmith in the world asks themselves, 'How is it possible to do that?'" he said in an interview.
Another Canadian blacksmith, Nicholas Patrick from Toronto, was also involved in the project, though Collette said he never crossed paths with Patrick.
The day after the cathedral burned in April 2019, French President Emmanuel Macron decreed that Notre-Dame would rise again in just five years — a deadline that at first even daunted the chief architect behind the rebuild, Philippe Villeneuve.
Macron's decree became the driving force behind the most prominent restoration in modern French history.
The announcement sparked unprecedented global support, with donations quickly nearing $1 billion.
"I will just lift my hat to them and say everything went right and on time," Collette said. "This is incredible."
A month after the fire, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau visited Paris and offered Canadian steel and lumber to France to help with the restoration.
"Canada will stand with France and ensure we offer all the support — whether it's steel or wood or whatever help we can," Trudeau said. "This is truly a piece — not just of French history — but of world history that needs to be preserved, and we will be there to be part of it."
On Thursday, federal government officials were not able to confirm whether Canada ultimately provided any material to contribute to the rebuild.
The reopening kicks off with invite-only ceremonies on Saturday and Sunday, with heads of state and government — including Quebec Premier François Legault — descending on the French capital.
Security measures will be tight, with the cathedral's island location sealed off to tourists.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 6, 2024.
-- with files from The Associated Press.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Hunt for the gunman who killed UnitedHealthcare's CEO heads into third day as new clues emerge
As the investigation into a masked gunman who stalked and killed the head of one of the largest U.S. health insurers moved into its third day Friday, possible leads emerged about his travel before the shooting and a message scrawled on ammunition found at the crime scene.
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
Canadian unemployment rate jumps near 8-year high
Canada's unemployment rate rose more than expected to 6.8 per cent in November, a near-eight-year high excluding the pandemic years, even as the economy added a net 50,500 jobs, data showed on Friday, likely boosting chances of a large interest rate cut next week.
Salmonella cucumber recalls include products that may not be labelled: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has published an expanded pair of recalls for cucumbers over risks of salmonella contamination.
Jasper family reunites with cat missing 100 days in the wilderness
Nicole Klopfenstein's four-year-old black and white tabby survived in the wilderness for more than 100 days after a ferocious wildfire forced the evacuation of the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper, Alta., this summer.
What is still being delivered? What to know about the Canada Post strike
With Canada Post workers on strike, many individuals and businesses are facing the challenge of sending and receiving mail. Here are the answers to some of Canadians’ most-asked questions.
Taylor Swift to play first Vancouver show tonight
It’s been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift’s first show in Vancouver has finally arrived.
80-year-old driver with expired licence accused of going nearly double the speed limit in eastern Ontario
Ontario Provincial Police say a man caught stunt driving on Highway 37 near Tweed, Ont. Thursday was 80 years old, and his licence was expired.
3 climbers from the U.S. and Canada are believed to have died in a fall on New Zealand's highest peak
Three mountain climbers — two from the U.S. and one from Canada — missing for five days on Aoraki, New Zealand's tallest peak, are believed to have died in a fall, the authorities said Friday.
Toronto
-
Six crashes reported north of Toronto due to slippery conditions
Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to six crashes north of Toronto overnight due to slippery conditions brought on by a blast of winter weather.
-
5 suspects in custody after armed robbery at Ancaster jewelry store
Hamilton police say five suspects are in custody following an armed robbery at an Ancaster jewelry store on Thursday night.
-
Police charge mother with alleged abduction of seven-year-old daughter following custody dispute
A Toronto mother has been charged criminally after she allegedly abducted her seven-year-old daughter following a court’s decision to grant the girl’s father full custody.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Trillium Line will open on Jan. 6 with five-day service
OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar announced the Lines 2 and 4 will open in three phases, starting with five-day service Monday to Friday beginning Jan. 6.
-
Christmas Cheer Breakfast raises $150K for Ottawa families
The Christmas Cheer Breakfast, a cherished holiday tradition in the nation’s capital, returned Thursday to raise funds for local organizations like the Ottawa Food Bank.
-
Three eastern Ontario boards of health to merge into new South East Health Unit
Three eastern Ontario health units will be merging into a single health unit in the new year.
Atlantic
-
Gas prices fall in all three Maritime provinces
The price of gasoline decreased in all three Maritime provinces on Friday.
-
West Hants RCMP in Nova Scotia charge man following traffic stop
West Hants RCMP in Nova Scotia charged a man with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and seized drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop.
-
Canadian unemployment rate jumps near 8-year high
Canada's unemployment rate rose more than expected to 6.8 per cent in November, a near-eight-year high excluding the pandemic years, even as the economy added a net 50,500 jobs, data showed on Friday, likely boosting chances of a large interest rate cut next week.
N.L.
-
'Kids are scared': Random attacks have residents of small-city N.L. shaken
Mount Pearl, near St. John's, has been the scene for three random attacks in November. Police have arrested and charged seven youth.
-
'They're sitting ducks:' More women with disabilities unhoused due to abuse, violence
New data show women with disabilities are more likely to be forced into homelessness because of violence or abuse.
-
GivingTuesday: Food banks need help, but charity won't end hunger, advocates say
It's GivingTuesday, and some directors of food banks and anti-poverty groups say the day underlines a conundrum for their organizations.
Northern Ontario
-
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
-
Four transport truck drivers charged in northern Ont. collisions on Hwy. 11
Bad weather and bad driving contributed to multiple collisions on Highway 11 on Wednesday, leading to charges for several commercial motor vehicle drivers.
-
Northern Ont. police catch liquor store thief, getaway driver
Two people from southern Ontario have been charged in connection with a liquor store robbery Wednesday in the Town of Thessalon. The suspects were caught after trying to flee on Highway 17 and hiding the booze in a snowbank.
London
-
Three suspects still sought, one arrested in break-and-enter, shooting investigation
The London police continue to search for three suspects in connection to a break-and-enter and shooting investigation that took place last month.
-
Human remains found at Hanover construction site
The Hanover Police Service is investigating human remains that were dug up at a construction site.
-
Salmonella cucumber recalls include products that may not be labelled: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has published an expanded pair of recalls for cucumbers over risks of salmonella contamination.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Collegiate Institute closed due to no heat
Waterloo Collegiate Institute is closed Friday, due to a heating issue within the high school building.
-
developing
developing Arrest made, replica firearm seized, after early morning standoff in Stratford
One woman has been sent to hospital as Stratford Police investigate an intimate violence investigation Thursday morning.
-
Family displaced after fire rips through Kitchener apartment
A Kitchener family is looking for a new place to live after a fire ripped through their apartment.
Windsor
-
How to stay safe this holiday season
Health Canada is advocating for safety this holiday season, providing some tips so you can stay vigilant.
-
34-year-old man charged in fraud investigation
A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection to a fraud investigation on Thursday.
-
Salmonella cucumber recalls include products that may not be labelled: CFIA
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has published an expanded pair of recalls for cucumbers over risks of salmonella contamination.
Barrie
-
Ontario police charge man in connection with deadly police-involved shooting in Innisfil
A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with a fatal police-involved shooting in an Innisfil, Ont. community nearly four months ago.
-
Snow squall warning issued for Simcoe County, with up to 35 cm of snow possible
Snow squall warnings for most of central Ontario with snow accumulations up to 35 centimetres likely.
-
School bus cancellations in central Ontario
A snow day has been called for students in most of central Ontario.
Vancouver
-
Taylor Swift to play first Vancouver show tonight
It’s been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift’s first show in Vancouver has finally arrived.
-
-
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim admits to being 'orange pilled' in Bitcoin interview
Bitcoin is soaring to all-time highs, and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim wants the city to get in on the action.
Vancouver Island
-
Taylor Swift to play first Vancouver show tonight
It’s been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift’s first show in Vancouver has finally arrived.
-
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim admits to being 'orange pilled' in Bitcoin interview
Bitcoin is soaring to all-time highs, and Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim wants the city to get in on the action.
-
Winnipeg
-
'In the dark': Surrounding community speaking out on proposed supervised consumption site
It was revealed on Wednesday that the proposed location of a supervised consumption site has been set for the Disraeli Freeway, and now members in the surrounding community are speaking out.
-
Victim, suspect identified in fatal Winnipeg stabbing
The Winnipeg Police Service has identified the victim and suspect in a fatal stabbing earlier in the week.
-
Purolator, UPS pause shipments from couriers amid Canada Post strike
Purolator and UPS have paused shipments from some courier companies as they try to work through a deluge of deliveries brought on by the Canada Post strike.
Calgary
-
Gas leak prompts emergency response in Sundance
A street in Sundance has been shut down Friday morning as first responders are investigating a natural gas leak.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Slushy roads and slippery sidewalks as freeze-thaw cycle continues
Warm westerly winds provided a boost in temperatures for communities along the Alberta foothills, including Calgary, where it hit 9 C as early as 5 a.m.
-
Jasper family reunites with cat missing 100 days in the wilderness
Nicole Klopfenstein's four-year-old black and white tabby survived in the wilderness for more than 100 days after a ferocious wildfire forced the evacuation of the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper, Alta., this summer.
Edmonton
-
Jasper family reunites with cat missing 100 days in the wilderness
Nicole Klopfenstein's four-year-old black and white tabby survived in the wilderness for more than 100 days after a ferocious wildfire forced the evacuation of the Rocky Mountain town of Jasper, Alta., this summer.
-
30 robberies involving the swarming of store employees reported to Edmonton police
The Edmonton Police Service is warning of a new shoplifting trend where groups of young people swarm store employees to steal expensive products.
-
Heat, water issues close Canada Place, delay passport pickups for Edmontonians
Canada Place in downtown Edmonton was closed to tenants and the public on Thursday and will remain closed on Friday as well.
Regina
-
Sask. dad who withheld daughter from mom to prevent COVID-19 vaccine to be sentenced Friday
A Saskatchewan father who withheld his then seven-year-old daughter from her mother to prevent the child from receiving a COVID-19 vaccine will be sentenced on Friday.
-
Sask. government bans employers from taking tips from workers, limits sick note requests
The provincial government announced a host of new employment rules on Wednesday, including banning employers from keeping tips from their workers.
-
Two charged, wanted in connection to man's death on Saskatchewan First Nation
Saskatchewan RCMP say two men have now been charged and are wanted in connection to the death of a 33-year-old man on White Bear First Nation in the province's southeast
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator ordered to pay $27K for defamatory Facebook posts
A Saskatoon-based dog rescue operator has been ordered to pay over $27,000 in damages to five women after a judge ruled she defamed them in several Facebook posts.
-
Are other cities better at clearing snow than Saskatoon?
One of the noticeable changes during Saskatoon’s 2025 budget deliberations at city hall this past week was an increase to the snow and ice budget.
-
Sask. school bus driver arrested for impaired driving after transporting 50 kids
A Saskatchewan school bus driver, who was transporting 50 children shortly before his arrest, is facing impaired driving related charges.