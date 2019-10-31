MONTREAL - A deluge of rain could overflow storm drains on Highway 20, Transports Quebec warned on Thursday.

Lanes may have to be closed, the agency added. Commuters were encouraged to consult Quebec511.info or check the Transports Quebec twitter account before taking the highway.

As has happened before on at least two occasions, sudden and persistent rain built-up on the new stretch of highway between Angrignon Blvd. and the Saint-Pierre interchange.

Overflow basins in the area are temporary, and pumping is insufficient to contain the water, Transports Quebec told CTV on Oct. 2, when the highway first flooded. On that day, 40 mm of rain fell over two hours. Despite the addition of pumps, the highway flooded again on Oct. 17, when a violent storm lashed the city and knocked out power across the province.

On Thursday, as rainfall prompted the city of Montreal to postpone Halloween, 50 to 80 mm of rain would fall into Friday morning, Environment Canada forecast. High winds were also expected.

Cars slowed in the area on Thursday afternoon and one lane was closed heading westbound as of 5 p.m.

In the summer of 2020, when permanent retention ponds and pumping systems are built, the risk of the highway flooding will be "virtually zero," Transports Quebec said.