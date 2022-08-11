U.S. teen leaves hospital 3 months after drive-by shooting in Laval, Que.
An American teenager who was seriously injured in a drive-by shooting in Laval, Que. during a family vacation three months ago was finally released from hospital, but still isn't able to walk on his own.
Sandrick Jorcelin, a 14-year-old boy from Tewksbury, Mass., was leaving a reception hall on Curé-Labelle Boulevard for a family celebration around 1 a.m. on May 8 when the car he was travelling in was shot at several times.
The innocent bystander was seriously injured by at least one bullet to his abdomen that remains lodged in his back. His mother, in the same car, had her hand struck by a bullet but was not seriously injured.
His uncle, the driver, died in the shooting. Police have identified him as Junior Lemoyne Printemps, 28.
"It was a lot for the past three months but I'm happy I finally get to be home and be with my family," Jorcelin told WCVB in Boston.
A police motorcade escorted the young boy Wednesday from the Spaulding Rehabilitation Centre in Boston.
Once home and using a wheelchair, a welcome party of family, friends and basketball teammates sporting "Team Sandrick" t-shirts greeted him with cheers.
Now, he's on a long road to recovery.
"I'm happy I'll be with my family, all my friends again. It's a dream come true," the teen said.
Jorcelin lost his kidney, spleen and part of his lung in the shooting and even though he still can't walk on his own, he said he's determined to get back on his feet soon so he can rejoin his friends on the basketball court.
Before he was airlifted to the U.S., Jorcelin was paid a visit by the Laval police officers who saved him the night of the shooting.
"Hey, you saved me," Jorcelin said lying in a hospital bed, pointing to the officer as he walked into the room. The visit brought the injured boy to tears.
Laval police told CTV News on Thursday there have still been no arrests made in the shooting, but the investigation is ongoing.
In the days following the shooting, Quebec provincial police set up a command post near the crime scene to invite any potential witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the SQ's info-line at 1-800-659-4264.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
National tracking system for health-care staff needed amid current 'crisis': CMA president
A national tracking system for health-care workers, with information on what training they have, where they're located and what their career plans are, would make a 'significant difference' in addressing future staffing challenges, the president of the Canadian Medical Association says.
WATCH LIVE | Major power outage hits downtown Toronto, cause still unknown
A massive power outage is currently affecting the downtown core in Toronto.
More Ukrainian refugees could come to Canada if visa policy eased: report
A new report says Canada needs to change its federal visa policy to speed up the admission of Ukrainian refugees, which has slowed to a trickle.
P.E.I. group calls on government to reinstate COVID-19 measures
A group on Prince Edward Island is calling for a return to tougher COVID-19 restrictions in the province.
Canadian army veteran charged with murder after mass shooting in Belize nightclub
A Canadian Armed Forces veteran has been charged with murder in connection to a mass shooting in Belize that left two people dead and eight others injured.
Four-year-old girl found wandering on tracks near Toronto subway station
A four-year-old girl who went missing from her home Thursday morning was found wandering on train tracks near a Toronto subway station.
'Sturgeon moon': Last supermoon of the year rises tonight
The last supermoon of the year, known as the 'sturgeon moon,' will rise in the evening sky tonight.
Luxury goods tax on super-rich could hit green cars: experts
Tax experts are warning a new tax on yachts, luxury cars and private aircraft designed to hit the super-rich could also cover some electric and hybrid cars.
Homemade baby food contains as many toxic metals as store-bought options, report says
Making baby food at home with store-bought produce isn't going to reduce the amount of toxic heavy metals in the food your baby eats, according to a new report released exclusively to CNN.
Toronto
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Major power outage hits downtown Toronto, cause still unknown
A massive power outage is currently affecting the downtown core in Toronto.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Police provide update after brutal attack of Brampton, Ont. media personality
Police plan to release more details about a brazen daylight attack on a Brampton, Ont. media personality last week that was caught on surveillance camera.
-
Four-year-old girl found wandering on tracks near Toronto subway station
A four-year-old girl who went missing from her home Thursday morning was found wandering on train tracks near a Toronto subway station.
Atlantic
-
NEW
NEW | Former CEO of IWK Health Centre released on bail pending appeal of fraud conviction
A former Halifax hospital CEO convicted of fraud has been granted bail one day after being sentenced to five months in jail.
-
NEW
NEW | Newfoundland wildfires could be sign of what climate change has in store for province
A climatologist says the wildfires that have been burning for more than two weeks in central Newfoundland could be a sign of what's to come as the province feels the impacts of climate change.
-
Two people injured after SUV hits picnic table outside Oromocto Tim Hortons
Two people were taken to hospital Thursday morning after a vehicle struck a picnic table in the parking lot of a Tim Hortons in Oromocto, N.B.
London
-
Suspect charged in London, Ont. homicide investigation
London police have identified a suspect related to the homicide of a 31-year-old man.
-
Arrest made after cyclist killed on Highway 401
A serious crash is impacting traffic in the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 near London, Ont.
-
City launches pilot project for vendors on Dundas Place
The City of London has created a new pilot project that will allow permit vendors to operate on Dundas Place between Ridout Street and Wellington downtown.
Northern Ontario
-
Timmins teen charged in social media threats
Timmins police have been busy dealing with young offenders this week in what is described as a 'worrisome trend,' after a teen boy was charged for threatening another teen using social media.
-
Police charge Sudbury motorist with stunt driving on Regent Street
Ontario Provincial Police say they have charged a 33-year-old Sudbury motorist with stunt driving following an incident on Regent Street on Aug. 10.
-
Social media model arrested in Hawaii on murder charge
Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
Calgary
-
Nearly $3M in drugs seized, 5 people charged in Calgary ALERT investigations
Five people are facing charges after a pair of Calgary drug busts in which police seized nearly $3 million in methamphetamine and fentanyl.
-
Lethbridge gymnastics coach facing more sexual assault charges
Jamie Ellacott, 33, was arrested on July 12 and charged with sexual assault and sexual interference.
-
Man ambushed, stabbed to death in Banff bar, friends say
The man accused of killing a 26-year-old Banff man last week is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.
Kitchener
-
Cancelled GO trains on Kitchener line impacting local commuters
A recent wave of temporary GO train cancellations along the Kitchener line has left commuters frustrated as they navigate alternative options.
-
Humane society sees increase in 'inhumane trap' usage
Animal services officers at the Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo & Stratford Perth (HSKWSP) say they have witnessed an increasing trend of traps being set to capture or harm local wildlife.
-
Kitchener girl’s lemonade stand raises money for charity
A young girl in Kitchener is hoping for some hot weather to help boost sales at her charity lemonade stand.
Vancouver
-
Man charged in machete attack outside Empress Hotel in Downtown Eastside
More than a month after a terrifying machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside, a 37-year-old man has been arrested and charged.
-
Man reportedly exposed himself to hikers on popular North Shore trail; Mounties look for witness
Police are hoping a witness will come forward after a man reportedly exposed himself to hikers on a popular North Vancouver trail late last month.
-
Vancouver man the first non-American to be president of magicians' society
A Vancouver man is the first outside of the United States to be made president of a very specific group: the Society of American Magicians.
Edmonton
-
Remembering Ben Stelter: Connor McDavid and Oilers to pay tribute to young superfan
The Edmonton Oilers shared memories of superfan Ben Stelter on Thursday. Connor McDavid, Zach Hyman and head coach Jay Woodcroft held a virtual press conference to speak about the six-year-old.
-
2 Edmonton seniors with dementia missing after alarm at care facility
Edmonton Police Service issued a missing persons notice for two local seniors with dementia early Thursday morning.
-
EPS constable accused of sex assault while on duty found not guilty
An Edmonton police officer accused of sexual assault was found not guilty in court last week.
Windsor
-
Lakeshore woman charged with impaired driving after vehicle spotted in field
A 53-year-old woman is facing impaired driving charges after a Good Samaritan reported a vehicle in a Lakeshore field.
-
Three new COVID-19 deaths reported in Chatham-Kent: CKPH
Chatham-Kent Public Health is reporting three new COVID-19 deaths in its weekly update.
-
Thefts from unlocked vehicles in Essex County prompt warning from OPP
Essex County OPP are warning the public after a rash of thefts from unlocked vehicles in the region.
Regina
-
Sask. to appoint administer to oversee school following abuse allegations
Saskatchewan's education ministry is appointing an administrator to oversee a Saskatoon Christian school at the centre of a criminal investigation of a proposed class action lawsuit.
-
Regina police conducting operation in 1400 block of Garnet Street
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is asking the public to avoid the 1400 block of Garnet Street due to an ongoing police operation.
-
Fees for regulated childcare in Sask. decreasing in September
Saskatchewan families with children under six years old will be paying less for regulated childcare starting in September.
Ottawa
-
What you need to know about the Queensway closure this weekend
Hwy. 417 will be closed between the Metcalfe and Carling/Kirkwood exits from 8 p.m. Thursday until Monday at 6 a.m.
-
Royal Canadian Mint launches new $1 coin featuring jazz legend Oscar Peterson
A legendary Canadian jazz pianist will be featured on a new run of $1 circulation coins, the Royal Canadian Mint has announced.
-
Former Senators captain bringing padel to Ottawa
Move aside, pickleball. There’s a new racquet sport in town thanks to a former Ottawa Senators captain.
Saskatoon
-
'Devastating': Search continues for Sask. mushroom picker missing for 7 days
It’s been seven days since 74-year-old Lois Chartrand went missing while mushroom picking in the forest north of Smeaton, Sask.
-
Accused in Saskatoon hospital attack now faces 2nd-degree murder charge
Following the death of a man injured in an apparently random attack, Saskatoon police have laid a second-degree murder charge.
-
Sask. to appoint administer to oversee school following abuse allegations
Saskatchewan's education ministry is appointing an administrator to oversee a Saskatoon Christian school at the centre of a criminal investigation of a proposed class action lawsuit.