MONTREAL -- In addition to planes being grounded and buses cancelled due to the weather, the busiest passenger rail corridor in Canada came to a halt Friday after protesters outside of Belleville, Ontario stood in support of those in BC trying to stop a pipeline's construction.

Protesters from Mohawk community of Tyendinaga parked a large truck beside the tracks late Thursday and because of its proximity to the tracks, CN and VIA had to halt all traffic.

The demonstration was in support of the Wet'suwet'en hereditary chiefs in BC who are protesting the Coastal GasLink pipeline. Six people were arrested by the RCMP protesting the $6.2 billion project.

The Tyendinaga protesters say they will continue to halt trains until the RCMP leaves the western territory.