MONTREAL -- Two women are dead and the suspect in their killing has been hospitalized after exchanging gunfire with police on Saturday.

The investigation into the shooting is being conducted by the Bureau des enquetes independantes (BEI), Quebec's police watchdog. The investigation is being conducted with the assistance of Quebec's provincial police, who are providing two forensic identification officers.

According to a BEI statement, police were responding to a call reporting gunfire on Ontario St. in the Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve borough at 12:18 p.m. Upon arriving, the suspect shot at the officers, who returned fire.

The two women were found dead of gunshot wounds.

The suspect was taken to hospital, but his life is not in danger. The BEI did not identify the suspect or victims.

The BEI has asked anyone who witnessed the incident to contact them via their website.