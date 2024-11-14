Fire ignites in an apartment in Montreal North

Montreal police (SPVM) is investigating after a fire ignited in an apartment in the borough of Montreal North early Thursday morning.

Firefighters received several 911 calls at 2:45 a.m. about the flames on Faubourg Avenue near Henri-Bourassa Boulevard.

By the time they arrived on the scene, the fire was already under control.

"We're talking about minimal damage," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "But following verification, an incendiary device was found inside the apartment."

He adds that there were no reported injuries, though there were people inside the apartment at the time of the blaze.

The file is being transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.