MONTREAL -- A 41-year-old man was shot and killed in a shootout with police Sunday morning in Saint-Agapit, about 40 minutes southwest of Quebec City, and the provincial police watchdog is investigating.

After firing several times at provincial police (SQ) officers, the civilian was shot dead shortly after 8.45 a.m., according to preliminary information obtained by the Bureau of Independent Investigations (BEI), which took charge of the investigation.

According to the BEI report, around 1 a.m., overnight from Saturday to Sunday, an accident was reported to the SQ.

When officers arrived at the scene, the police reportedly noticed that it was riddled with bullets. About two-and-a-half hours later, they reportedly heard gunshots before seeing a man in a nearby wooded area. The man was firing in their direction, according to the report.

In the morning, police spotted the individual at his home. Officers then established a perimeter in order to arrest him. The suspect reportedly opened fire on SQ agents many times and tried to escape from the house.

The police fired back and allegedly hit the man. The latter was taken to hospital and was reportedly pronounced dead at around 10 a.m.

The BEI appointed eight investigators to confirm the course of events. They will be assisted by Montreal police (SPVM) investigators to help in the investigation. The SPVM will provide two forensic identification technicians.

The identity of the victim has not been disclosed.

It is the third of three BEI investigations that have begun in the past two days.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4, 2020.