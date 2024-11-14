Quebec to audit 17 schools on secularism law compliance

The issue of secularism in Quebec schools has been the subject of much debate since a report by the Ministry of Education on the Bedford school in Montreal was published last month, which mentioned “certain religious practices, such as prayers in classrooms or ablutions in shared washrooms.”

Since then, the government says it received several reports from Quebecers, prompting Education Minister Bernard Drainville to request audits of 17 schools, 10 of which are in the Montreal area.

Three mandates will be carried out in Quebec City, one in the Laurentians, one in Gatineau and two in Saguenay.

The audits will run from now until mid-January.

According to the government, the reports concern non-compliance with the secularism law known as Bill 21.

“In light of the information we receive, all solutions will be on the table to reinforce the place of secularism and ensure that the education given to our children respects the Quebec educational system and Quebec values,” said Drainville in a news release.

Following the events at Bedford School, Premier François Legault mandated ministers Drainville and Jean-François Roberge, Minister of Secularism, to “examine all options” for “reinforcing controls and secularism in schools.”

Here are the schools subject to an audit mandate:

- École des Saints-Anges (Saint-Lambert)

- École Henri Beaulieu (Saint-Laurent; Montreal)

- École Saint-Pascal-Baylon (Montreal)

- École Bienville (Montreal)

- École La Voie (Montreal)

- École Saint-Justin (Montreal)

- École la Dauversière-Évangéline (Montreal)

- École Notre-Dame-de-l'Assomption (Montreal)

- École Mont-de-La Salle (Laval)

- École Leblanc (Laval)

- École Jean-Jacques-Rousseau (Boisbriand)

- École Sainte-Odile (Quebec City)

- Cardinal Roy School (Quebec City)

- École d'éducation internationale Filteau (Quebec City)

- École polyvalente de l'Érablière (Gatineau)

- École Saint-Isidore (Chicoutimi; Saguenay)

- École Saint-Denis (Chicoutimi; Saguenay)

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French Nov. 14, 2024.