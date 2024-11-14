REM: Service launch in 2025 and upcoming interruptions

Caisse de dépôt now targets fall 2025 for the opening of the Deux-Montagnes and Anse-à-l'Orme branches of the Réseau express métropolitain (REM), with new cost overruns expected and planned service interruptions in the coming months.

The President and CEO of CDPQ Infra announced fall 2025 as the timeline on Thursday during a press conference in Montreal. "We are confident today that we'll launch the entire REM in fall 2025," said Jean-Marc Arbaud.

Planned Interruptions

Completing work on the Mont-Royal tunnel, gradually transferring all operations from the temporary control centre in Saint-Eustache to the permanent control centre in Brossard, antenna integration tests, and other tasks will require service interruptions at various times throughout 2025.

In January, "service will end earlier in the evenings on weekends."

From February to April, REM service will be interrupted every weekend.

In April 2025, there will be interruptions on weekday evenings.

Additionally, a four-to-six-week closure is planned "during the off-peak period in summer 2025" to allow for "intensified testing, final integration, and preparations for the fall launch."

The President and CEO of CDPQ Infra explained that these service stoppages between Brossard and Central Station have been scheduled outside peak and high-traffic periods to minimize the impact on riders.

He also mentioned that a "temporary service plan" will be implemented to "meet our users' needs throughout this transition period."

Cost Overruns

The extension of work across the network and the completion of the Mont-Royal tunnel have led to cost overruns of $392 million, according to Thursday's update.

Thus, "the net project cost now stands at $8.34 billion, an increase of 4.9 per cent compared to our last financial update over a year ago," according to documents presented to the media. The cost per kilometre for the REM is now $125 million, "a cost far below that of the best comparable projects in North America," according to Jean-Marc Arbaud.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French Nov. 14, 2024.