Two women seriously injured in 'complicated' Saint-Laurent car crash
Two women were seriously injured in a Ville Saint-Laurent car crash on May 5, 2020 / Costmo Santamaria, CTV Montreal
MONTREAL -- Two women are in serious condition after a complicated car accident early Tuesday morning in Ville Saint-Laurent.
Quebec provincial police say the driver hit the wall of Highway 15 South before deciding to take the Côte-Vertu exit, hit a fence while exiting, and then came into contact with a parked vehicle, causing their car to flip over a few times before hitting another car at the Quintin and Crépeau Street intersection.
“It’s a little bit complicated,” said Sûreté du Québec spokesperson Valérie Beauchamp. Police were called to the scene around 5 a.m. and will investigate on Tuesday to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.
“Both patients are in very serious condition,” said Sylvain Lafrance from Urgences-Santé. “One is in more serious condition than the other, but both are in serious condition.”