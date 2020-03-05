MONTREAL -- The Sûreté du Québec and firefighters from the Clermont fire department in Charlevoix are still looking for two people who have been missing since a violent fire destroyed a single-family home on Wednesday.

They are two men: one in his 20s and the other in his 40s.

The fire took place in Clermont, a town of about 3,000 residents just north of La Malbaie. Checks are continuing at the site of the fire and elsewhere to locate the two men.

SQ fire scene technicians are analyzing the scene and say they will take the necessary measures to access the rubble safely.

The burnt-out building is next to a home built almost 200 years ago and which, according to the Charlevoix Historical Society, was once occupied by Alexis Lapointe, known as Le Trotteur, who died in 1924 and is considered part of Charlevoix folklore.



