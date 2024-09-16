Drivers, beware: Ile-aux-Tourtes bridge closed in both directions this weekend

The Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will be completely closed to motorists in both directions this weekend, Quebec's transport ministry said Monday.

"This closure is required to install a new configuration of lanes on Highway 40, which will allow reconstruction of the slabs and continuation of work on the drainage system. Maintenance work will also be carried out on the bridge, including the installation of a membrane, asphalting and slab repairs," the Ministère des Transports said in a news release.

The closure will begin Friday at midnight until Monday at 5 a.m.

During that time, here's what drivers can expect:

Complete closure of Highway 40 westbound between Exit 41 - Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue/boul. des Anciens-Combattants/ Highway 20 westbound/Île Perrot and the entrance from Avenue Saint-Charles.

Westbound access to chemin Senneville will be maintained for users travelling to this area.

Complete closure of Highway 40 eastbound between Exit 35 - Vaudreuil-sur-le-Lac/Vaudreuil-Dorion/Av. St-Charles and the entrance from Boulevard des Anciens-Combattants.

The ramp leading east from Highway 40 to the Île-aux-Tourtes bridge will be closed at the interchange with Highway 30. Users are advised to use highways 20 and 30 instead.

The release says that because of the new lane configuration, the Rue des Pins entrance to Highway 40 westbound will be closed for one year, beginning on Sept. 23, for drivers' safety. Drivers are asked to use the next entrance, on boulevard des Anciens-Combattants. This closure is required to ensure the safety of road users.

As of Sept. 23, traffic lanes on Highway 40 will be rerouted around and over the bridge. Three lanes will remain available on the bridge, including two in the direction of traffic flow at peak times.

The ministry also says that the tolls will be suspended in both directions on Highway 30 to provide an additional alternative.