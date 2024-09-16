Candiac, Que. gets North America's first illuminated crosswalk

It's a North American first and it's happening in Candiac — an illuminated "smart" crosswalk has been installed to improve pedestrian safety.

As pedestrians approach the crosswalk, a sensor triggers the lights to alert drivers nearby to stop.

"It's the best way to improve the security around the schools," said Mayor Normand Dyotte.

Dyotte unveiled the new intelligent and illuminated pedestrian crossing near St-Mark's Elementary School. Crossing guard Rachel St-Pierre says it's needed.

"In the mornings, it's crazy. People don't want to wait, not even two minutes. It's always an issue so this, I hope, will put more importance on being patient at the stop sign," she said.

People walk along an illuminated crosswalk.

Flowell is the company that innovated the system in France. Project manager Frederic Touvard says it increases safety by 30 per cent.

"It's visible day and night and rain, not enough light in direct sun, not as bright as the sun.

Yet, safety comes at a cost — $200,000.

"But we have a grant from the Ministère des Transports of around $175,000," he added.

What about snowy days? Touvard says because the lights are embedded in the road, slow plows will be able to clear as usual.

"We also have a Transport Quebec initiative to … test the robustness of the system during the winter of 2024-2025," the mayor said.

Candiac is already planning a second intelligent, illuminated pedestrian crossing soon.

"We want zero accidents so we implemented the system," Dyotte said. "It's important for all citizens."