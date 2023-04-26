Two arrested in connection with Quebec City killing after body found near pool

Quebec City police say two men have been arrested after a body was found over the weekend near a downtown pool.

Two suspects were arrested by police in Longueuil, Que., on Montreal's South Shore, and will appear in court by video conference later today.

The male suspects, aged 19 and 22, are from the Quebec City area.

Quebec City police opened a homicide investigation after the discovery Saturday morning of the man's body near the municipal pool in the St-Roch district.

The victim was in his 50s and did not have a fixed address.

Police say they received tips about the suspects' identifies after releasing surveillance footage to the public.