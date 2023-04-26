Montreal police arrest 8 in connection with March killing of teen

A major police operation involving nine raids in Montreal resulted in eight arrests in connection with the sixth homicide of 2023.

The Montreal police (SPVM) said Wednesday morning that 175 officers from multiple jurisdictions conducted searches in four boroughs.

The operation stems from the March 18 shooting of an 18-year-old male who was walking on the sidewalk on Herisson Avenue in Anjour and was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting. The suspect vehicle fled the scene after the gunshots rang out.

The operation included officers from the Quebec provincial police (SQ) and Longueuil police (SPAL).

The SPVM said more information on the raids and arrests would be released later on Wednesday.