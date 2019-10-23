Trump administration sues California over cap-and-trade deal with Quebec
Staff, The Associated Press
Published Wednesday, October 23, 2019 12:44PM EDT
WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration is suing the state of California, charging that it exceeded its authority when it signed a cap-and-trade agreement with Quebec to limit climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions.
The Justice Department filed a civil complaint Wednesday against California Gov. Gavin Newsom and others.
Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark says California "veered outside its proper constitutional lane."
It's the latest battle between California and the Trump administration, which is also fighting to overturn California's authority to curb car emissions by setting tough mileage standards.
President Donald Trump mocks the science of climate change and made pulling out of the Paris climate accord one of his first acts.
Newsom says the White House is waging a "political vendetta."
The Quebec-California deal, which began in 2014, created a market for companies to trade emissions.
This report by the Associated Press was first published Oct. 23.
Latest Montreal News
- Father kills two children before dying by suicide in a Montreal home
- Trudeau says new cabinet will be sworn in on November 20
- Trump administration sues California over cap-and-trade deal with Quebec
- Does your home have lead water pipes? Montreal will replace them - and send you the bill
- Premier Legault criticizes Lowe's for a lack of transparency about Quebec layoffs