

Staff, The Associated Press





WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration is suing the state of California, charging that it exceeded its authority when it signed a cap-and-trade agreement with Quebec to limit climate-damaging fossil fuel emissions.

The Justice Department filed a civil complaint Wednesday against California Gov. Gavin Newsom and others.

Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Bossert Clark says California "veered outside its proper constitutional lane."

It's the latest battle between California and the Trump administration, which is also fighting to overturn California's authority to curb car emissions by setting tough mileage standards.

President Donald Trump mocks the science of climate change and made pulling out of the Paris climate accord one of his first acts.

Newsom says the White House is waging a "political vendetta."

The Quebec-California deal, which began in 2014, created a market for companies to trade emissions.

This report by the Associated Press was first published Oct. 23.