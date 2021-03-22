MONTREAL -- An ambitious promise that goes back years now seems to be in the final stages of delivery: provincial and federal governments say all of Quebec will have high-speed internet by September 2022.

The announcement was made in Trois-Rivières Monday in a joint press conference by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Premier François Legault -- their second such announcement in the space of a week, after last Monday's announcement about a new electric vehicle battery factory in the Laurentians.

Those back-to-back announcements came after a long hiatus from travelling by Trudeau. After Trudeau introduced him by his first name alone, François, Legault started off his remarks with a nod to their improving relationship.

"I'm very happy to start the week for a second time with the Prime Minister -- it's a good habit," Legault said. "We've started calling each other François, Justin, François, Justin."

This week's announcement involves a major funding pool that will make Quebec the country's best-connected province in the next year and a half.

Ottawa and Quebec together will invest $826 million to connect nearly 150,000 Quebec homes that still don't have broadband, the two leaders said, callng it "Operation High Speed."

The project works through giving subsidies to service providers to lay the new networks. Montreal-based Videotron and Cogeco will each receive more than $200 million and will be expected to connect more than 35,000 households each to high-speed internet.

Bell will receive $161.5 million and be expected to connect nearly 31,000 households, while other large participants include Xplornet, Sogetel and Telus.

Ottawa has been announcing heavy investment in broadband across the country, but the two politicians said the pandemic and new need to work and study from home have shed a brighter light on the communicational inequalities of Quebecers.

The program, if carried through by the 2022 deadline, would make Quebec the most connected Canadian jurisdiction, with 99 per cent coverage.

The two governments are confident, however, the deadline will be met, the two men said. The deal includes penalties for failing to meet smaller deadlines and a guarantee of 100 per cent coverage of regions lacking broadband.

Why only 99 per cent? The missing 1 per cent represents some 36,000 households, Legault said in the announcement, located in places that are especially hard to access, in very remote, sparsely populated areas.

However, the province isn't giving up on those spots, he said. Technological solutions are being studied, and the province hopes to include those households as well by 2022.

Right now, the Outaouais region is by far the most affected by the lack of high-speed internet, with more than 29,000 households without it.

The Laurentides (16,500 households without), Montérégie (15,700), Lanaudière (13,700), Abitibi-Témiscamingue (13,400) and Estrie (12,300) regions follow.

All regions, however, have some homes without access to broadband, except for Montreal, Laval and Nord-du-Québec.

--With files from The Canadian Press