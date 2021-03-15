MONTREAL -- The federal and Quebec governments will together put up $100 million in funding for the construction of a battery pack assembly plant for electric truck manufacturer Lion Electric, which is based in the Laurentians town of St-Jerome.

The project, announced Monday, is estimated to come in at a total bill of $185 million and should result in the creation of 135 jobs when construction of the complex is finished in 2023. After that point, 150 more positions should be added.

The announcement was made at a press conference in Montreal held jointly by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault, alongside Lion Electric’s president and founder, Marc Bédard.

Quebec's contribution will be a forgivable loan of $50 million linked directly to job creation. Meanwhile, the Trudeau government is offering $50 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund.

The project is expected to allow Lion to increase its annual vehicle production to 2,500 units. Building the new factory should allow the company to “improve its cost structure,” which should help make it “more competitive,” said the Legault government in a press release.

Lion, which has sold trucks to giant Amazon and the Canadian National Railway Company (CN Rail) among others, currently has 465 employees in St-Jerome, where it builds electric buses and city trucks.

The municipality of the Laurentians had also offered land to Lion to accommodate the battery factory.

There are other benefits to supporting the homegrown company, Trudeau said in his opening remarks.

“(About) 80 per cent of the components Lion uses to build the vehicles will come from around 300 Canadian suppliers,” he said.

“Lion will become the first manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles in Canada to produce its own batteries.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 15, 2021.