Tornado watch issued for Montreal area

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for the Greater Montreal Area.

The alert was issued just before 10 a.m. on Thursday and warns people that the weather conditions are "favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms with the potential to produce tornadoes" this afternoon and evening.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," the weather agency added.

Tornado watches were also issued for other regions, including Mont-Tremblant-Sainte-Agathe, Laval, Vaudreuil, and the Valleyfield-Beauharnois.

Environment Canada issued the following recommendations in the event of a tornado:

Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet.

Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.

As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.

The storm system is headed to the region as an intense cold front will sweep across southwestern Quebec Thursday.

Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued severe thunderstorm watches that include the Laurentians, the Eastern Townships and Quebec City.

The same system produced multiple tornadoes in the Chicago area Wednesday night and at least one tornado near Chicago's O'Hare International Airport, delaying hundreds of flights.

The National Weather Service in Chicago confirmed a tornado at 7 p.m. on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported, but storms downed power lines, trees and branches, and damaged buildings.

Damage is seen to the Sinnott Tree Service building in McCook, Ill., Wednesday, July 12, 2023. A tornado touched down Wednesday evening near Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport, prompting passengers to take shelter and disrupting hundreds of flights. There were no immediate reports of injuries. . (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

The cold front is expected to trigger severe thunderstorms through the Ottawa Valley early this afternoon before moving toward Montreal and the Laurentians.

Montreal is expecting a seasonable daytime high of 26 C, but rising humidity will make it feel more like 35. The city could see heavy downpours and gusty winds in time for the evening rush hour.

The Eastern Townships and Quebec City regions -- hit hard by a month's-worth of rain earlier this week -- will likely see the active weather through the evening hours.

Friday and Saturday will feature calmer conditions, with more thunderstorms possible on Sunday and early next week.