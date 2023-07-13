Fires, storms leave hundreds of thousands of Quebecers without power

Hundreds of thousands of Quebecers were in the dark Thursday afternoon as forest fires and extreme weather cause blackouts across the province.

Three high-voltage transmission lines were rendered unavailable by fires in the James Bay region, according to Hydro-Quebec. Those interruptions led to the "vast majority" of outages in Montreal, Laval, and in the Monteregie region.

"Our teams are working to restore power gradually over the next few hours," wrote the hydro authority.

Meanwhile, a severe and approaching weather system caused a series of issues in the Outaouais region, near Ottawa, where a tornado touched down earlier in the day.

The largest amount of affected residents was in Montreal. By mid-afternoon, 129,600 people were in the dark. In the Monteregie, the second-most affected area, 125,000 people were without power.

Environment Canada has issued tornado warnings in several areas of Quebec, including in Montreal, posing risks of additional power outages.

A tornado warning is issued when a tornado is imminent in the area, Environment Canada says.

The weather alert was issued shortly after 3:30 p.m. Thursday and covers the Island of Montreal, as well as the Vaudreuil and Valleyfield areas.

At 2:49 p.m., tornado warnings were also issued in Lachute, St-Jerome and St-Eustache, and Vaudreuil-Soulanges and Huntingdon. Environment Canada is urging people in those areas to take shelter immediately.

"This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation," the weather agency said on its website.

Protection mechanisms linked to the forest fires in the Baie-James area have interrupted three transportation lines. We are currently working on bringing back the power on those lines.



We are also closely monitoring the storm warning, and our teams are ready to intervene. — Hydro-Québec (@hydro_customer) July 13, 2023

