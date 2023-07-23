Toddler struck and killed by vehicle at Quebec campground: Police
A one-year-old child died Sunday after being struck by a vehicle at a campground in Saint-Nazaire, in Quebec's Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean region.
Emergency services were called to the scene around 11 a.m. Sunday morning.
"According to initial reports, the toddler was playing on the side of the road when he was struck by a vehicle. He was seriously injured and taken to hospital. Unfortunately, he has since been pronounced dead," said Ève Brochu-Joubert, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ).
The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital to be treated for shock.
Investigators will visit the scene to learn more about the event.
"At first glance, there is no criminal element," said Brochu-Joubert.
Health-care workers were also at the campground Sunday to offer support to those who need it.
-- This report from The Canadian Press was first published in French on July 23, 2023
