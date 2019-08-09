

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal





An Inuit and Mongolian throat singing multicultural show highlighted the night at the Montreal First Peoples Festival Thursday.

Renowned composer Katia Makdissi-Warren created the chorus blending the Katajjaq (Inuit throat singing) and Khoomii (Mongolian throat singing) ancestral music, as part of the intercultural show that also included Chinese, Japanese, Arabic and Turkish music.

The Société de musique contemporaine du Quebec (SMCQ) organized the participatory event at the Place des Festivals

The First Peoples Festival runs until Wednesday.