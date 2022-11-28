Three-day strike by 400 INSPQ union members to begin Monday

The union representing around 400 Quebec Institute of Public Health (INSPQ) employees confirmed that the organization's activities will be disrupted as of Monday by a three-day strike by members working in Quebec City and Montreal.

These workers include scientific advisors, information officers, computer analysts and nursing advisors.

The strike notice was sent to the INSPQ more than a week ago by the Syndicat des professionnels de la santé publique du Québec (SPPSPQ), which is attached to the Centrale des syndicats du Québec (CSQ).

The first day of the strike will be marked by a demonstration starting at 11 a.m. in front of the national assembly in Quebec City. At approximately 1 p.m., the demonstrators will move to the offices of the Conseil du trésor in Quebec City. In addition, picket lines will be set up in front of the INSPQ offices on Wolfe Avenue.

In Montreal, there will be a demonstration from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in front of the INSPQ offices on Crémazie Boulevard East.

Compensation is the main issue in dispute. Since the collective agreement expired on March 31, 2020, these workers have not had a pay raise since then. The union had postponed negotiations for the renewal of the collective agreement because of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

Union president Etienne Pigeon says members' salaries are at least 15 per cent lower than those of their colleagues at the National Institute of Excellence in Health and Social Services (INESSS) for similar functions. Both institutes are funded by the Treasury Board.

Since this is the health sector, essential services must be maintained.