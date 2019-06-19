

CTV Montreal Staff





A head-on crash south of Montreal critically injured three people.

The collision happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday on St. Jean Baptiste Blvd. in Mercier.

According to police an 18-year-old man veered out of his lane and rammed into another car.

The three occupants of the car that was hit, two women and a ten-year-old child, were badly hurt and taken to hospital in critical condition.

All three were taken to hospital but then the child was transferred to St. Justine Hospital in Montreal for specialist care.

Mercier police spokesperson Vincent Lanctot said that neither of the drivers was inebriated.