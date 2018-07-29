

CTV Montreal





The borough of Ahuntsic is warning residents to be on alert after three children were bitten by coyotes in the past week.

The incidents took place on the evenings of July 22, 27, and 28 at Parc des Hirondelles and Parc Gabriel-Lalemant.

A five-year old boy, five-year old girl, and three-year old girl all suffered minor injuries.

Ahuntsic officials placed posters around the borough to inform residents that two coyotes had been spotted in the area.

While coyotes are normally shy and timid around humans, these two were more aggressive.

The borough is advising people to avoid parks after sundown.