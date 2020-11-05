Advertisement
Three-alarm fire in Montreal's Old Port badly damages barbershop
Published Thursday, November 5, 2020 8:37AM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 5, 2020 9:18AM EST
MONTREAL -- A barbershop in Montreal's Old Port was badly damaged as firefighters battled a three-alarm fire overnight.
According to the Montreal fire department (SIM), the first alarm rang out around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night about a building fire on Saint-Francois-Xavier St. and de l'Hopital St. in Old Montreal.
Belgard Barbershop is on the building's ground floor where the fire seems to have started, and was badly damaged.
There were no injuries and no one needed to be evacuated from the building.
Firefighters are still trying to determine what caused the blaze.
RELATED IMAGES