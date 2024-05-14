Child injured in hit-and-run in LaSalle, police look for suspect

Montreal police (SPVM) are looking for a suspect after a child was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in the LaSalle borough last month.

The collision happened at 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 28 on Réjane Street and Dollard Avenue.

"The victim was hit by a dark grey Mazda CX-3 that left the scene before the police arrived," the force notes.

Police say they are also trying to identify people who may have witnessed the incident.

"The SPVM is trying to identify the passenger(s) of a white Honda Civic that was driving close to the incident and the owner of a black Tesla that was parked on the side of Réjane Street close to Marie-Claire Street," the force said.

Police describe the person involved in the hit-and-run as a man "with dark skin and aged possibly between 20 and 35."

He is approximately 1.70 m tall with short curly hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 911 or visit their local police station.

People can also contact Info-Crime Montreal anonymously and confidentially at 514 393-1133 or online.