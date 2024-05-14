Shawn Lemon at Alouettes training camp despite sports gambling suspension
Defensive lineman Shawn Lemon has appealed his sports-gambling suspension and is back with the Montreal Alouettes.
Lemon was on the field practising Tuesday at the CFL team's training camp.
The CFL indefinitely suspended Lemon on April 24 for betting on league games, including one the league says he played in.
The league said an investigation showed Lemon bet on games in 2021 while with the Calgary Stampeders but added there was no evidence to indicate games were impacted by his wagering.
The CFL and the Alouettes did not immediately provide a reason for Lemon's presence amid the suspension, but both said they would be issuing a statement.
But by appealing the suspension, Lemon becomes eligible to resume practising and playing until such time as an arbitrator renders a decision on his appeal.
The Lemon saga adds to what's already been a difficult time for the CFL.
Last week, the league suspended Toronto quarterback Chad Kelly from playing in the Argonauts' two exhibition contests and at least nine regular-season games for violating its gender-based violence policy. Two days later, Kelly was on the field during the club's rookie camp at the University of Guelph.
Kelly, 30, the CFL's outstanding player last season, wasn't in equipment and didn't practise. Following the workout, Toronto GM Mike (Pinball) Clemons said Kelly's presence was within the conditions of the CFL's discipline but a league spokesman said Kelly was on the field at the Argos' discretion.
Toronto opened training camp Sunday without Kelly, announcing the quarterback would not be participating in team activities.
The CFL's suspension followed an independent investigation commissioned by the league into a lawsuit filed by a former strength-and-conditioning coach against Kelly for sexual harassment and the club for wrongful dismissal.
Lemon, a three-time Grey Cup champion, announced his retirement two weeks before the league announced his suspension despite signing a one-year extension with Montreal during the off-season.
The 35-year-old from Charleston, S.C., helped Montreal defeat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers 28-24 in last year's Grey Cup. The Alouettes went 12-4, including the playoffs, after signing Lemon, who had 26 tackles, nine sacks, two interceptions and one forced fumble in 13 regular-season games. He also earned his 100th CFL sack last season.
- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 14, 2024.
Alice Munro, Nobel literature winner revered as short story master, dead at 92
Nobel laureate Alice Munro, the Canadian literary giant who became one of the world’s most esteemed contemporary authors and one of history's most honoured short story writers, has died at age 92.
Latest updates on air quality alerts, and when the smoke may reach Ontario and Quebec
Wildfires have led Environment Canada to issue air quality advisories for parts of B.C., Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and the Northwest Territories, as forecasters warn the smoke could drift farther east.
Are these Canada's best restaurants? Annual top 100 list revealed
The annual list of Canada's top restaurants in the country was just released and here are the places that made the 2024 cut.
Attack on prison van in France kills 2 officers, inmate escapes
Armed assailants killed two French prison officers and seriously wounded three others in an attack on a convoy in Normandy on Tuesday and an inmate escaped, officials said.
Steal a car, lose your driver's licence for 10 years under new Ontario proposal
Repeat car thieves may face lengthy licence bans under proposed changes to Ontario’s Highway Traffic Act.
B.C. brings in law on name changes on day that child killer's new identity revealed
The BC NDP have tabled legislation aimed at stopping people who have committed certain heinous acts from changing their names.
Significant police presence as Israeli flag flies at Ottawa City Hall
The Israeli flag is flying at Ottawa City Hall today to mark the country's national day, with plans to hold a private ceremony to mark Israel's Independence Day. There is a significant police presence at City Hall, including security barriers outside the main doors.
Hot history: Tree rings show that last northern summer was the warmest since year 1
The broiling summer of 2023 was the hottest in the Northern Hemisphere in more than 2,000 years, a new study found.
What to pack during an emergency
Knowing what to have at home, or take with you for an evacuation, can be useful and even life-saving.
