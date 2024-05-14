Alleged theft near UQAM pro-Palestinian camp; Montreal police investigating

Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the alleged theft of construction materials near the pro-Palestinian encampment at Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM).

The force says it received information that people may have taken equipment from a construction site to build a barrier around their tents.

Officers are gathering security footage from the area, confirmed Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

The force says it is not drawing immediate connections to the encampment as the investigation has just begun.

There have been no arrests.

Police are warning construction companies performing work in the area to secure their sites from potential intruders.