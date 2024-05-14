MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Alleged theft near UQAM pro-Palestinian camp; Montreal police investigating

    A second pro-Palestinian encampment has been erected at a Montreal university. UQAM students are standing with those at McGill. (Stephane Giroux, CTV News) A second pro-Palestinian encampment has been erected at a Montreal university. UQAM students are standing with those at McGill. (Stephane Giroux, CTV News)
    Share

    Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating the alleged theft of construction materials near the pro-Palestinian encampment at Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM).

    The force says it received information that people may have taken equipment from a construction site to build a barrier around their tents.

    Officers are gathering security footage from the area, confirmed Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.

    The force says it is not drawing immediate connections to the encampment as the investigation has just begun.

    There have been no arrests.

    Police are warning construction companies performing work in the area to secure their sites from potential intruders.

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News