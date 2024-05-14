Part of Highway 40 to close overnight for work on Ile-aux-Tourtes Bridge

Part of Highway 40 in the West Island is expected to be closed overnight as work continues on the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, the Quebec Transport Ministry said Tuesday.

Officials note the westbound lanes, including the Île-aux-Tourtes Bridge, will be closed between des Anciens-Combattants Boulevard (exit no. 41) and Saint-Charles Avenue in Vaudreuil-Dorion.

The closure is expected to start Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. and end Wednesday at 5 a.m.

The bridge is expected to remain open eastbound towards Montreal during the work.

The overnight closure is to allow the ministry to prepare the bridge for changes coming May 27, when the centre lane will be used for alternating traffic.

The bridge is also slated to be completely closed on the weekend of May 24 to 27 to finish the reconfiguration.

Transports Quebec says it expects to open all lanes on the bridge by fall 2024; the new bridge should open by the end of 2027.

Work may be postponed due to adverse weather conditions or operational constraints.