New modular ER opening at Lakeshore General Hospital

The Lakeshore General Hospital in Montreal's West Island announced Tuesday it will be opening a temporary emergency room while major renovations get underway.

"While the Lakeshore General Hospital's new emergency room project will be completed in the next few years, the modular building will allow us to offer care and services in a safe, modern and better adapted environment in the meantime," said Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé.

The new emergency department will be located on the first floor of the two-storey modular building.

"This new, modern, standards-compliant care environment will ensure greater safety, improved access and enhanced quality of care and services for the population," the ministry notes.

A Groupe de médecine de famille universitaire (GMF-U), a joint project with McGill University, will be on the second floor.

"The future GMF-U will be able to receive and care for users who come to the emergency department for non-urgent situations," the ministry said, noting these patients will be redirected as needed. "In addition, the modular building will house the Rapid Access Clinic (CAR) on the second floor, which will help to increase fluidity within the hospital."

The temporary ER is expected to open its doors on May 15, while the GMF-U and CAR are slated to welcome patients starting May 29.

Construction on the hospital's expansion project and new emergency room is scheduled to start in 2025.