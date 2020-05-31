MONTREAL -- Thousands of Montrealers gathered is the centre of the city Sunday in front of the Montreal police department with voices raised against police brutality and racial profiling.

“Racism is a Quebec Problem Too,” “Black Lives Matter” and other slogans were written across signs from the thousands who started gathering around 4:30 p.m. at the corner of Maisonneuve Blvd. and St. Urbain St.

The demonstration, still peaceful, is moving west on de Maisonneuve. @CTVMontreal pic.twitter.com/Wt2NY1LXwB — Billy Shields (@billyshields) May 31, 2020

The protesters were joining the massive movement of protests and unrest across the country sparked by the death of George Floyd – a black man who died after being pinned under the knee of a white Minneapolis police officer, who has been charged with murder.

Organizers drew attention to Floyd's death, but also others across the United States and Canada. They publicized the event on the Justice for George Floyd & All victims of police racism Facebook event.

Police were out in large numbers to watch the crowds, and organizers attempted to keep people physically distant from each other without much success.

The vast majority of protesters came with masks.

Protesters began walking west on Maisonneuve and then up Rene Levesque Blvd.