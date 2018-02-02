Thomas Mulcair to become professor at University of Montreal
CTV Montreal
Published Friday, February 2, 2018 8:58AM EST
Thomas Mulcair is heading from the House of Commons to a hall of higher learning later this year.
The former NDP leader has accepted a position as visiting professor at the University of Montreal where he will teach what he knows best: political science.
His courses will focus on public affairs, international affairs, and the new Masters degree program in Environment and Sustainable Development.
Mulcair was first elected as the federal MP for Outremont in 2007 and was named the leader of the NDP in 2012.
He also spent more that a decade in provincial politics as the MNA for Chomedey, where he served as Minister of Environment under Premier Jean Charest.
Mulcair, a lawyer, also taught courses at Concordia University and several other schools in the 1980s.
Latest Montreal News
- Thomas Mulcair to become professor at University of Montreal
- Hydro-Quebec's massive deal with Massachusetts hits snag
- Mysterious Amazon packages are being sent to university student unions across Canada
- Smoker accidentally sets duplex on fire in Longueuil
- Easy access to former Royal Victoria Hospital poses security concerns