

CTV Montreal





Thomas Mulcair is heading from the House of Commons to a hall of higher learning later this year.

The former NDP leader has accepted a position as visiting professor at the University of Montreal where he will teach what he knows best: political science.

His courses will focus on public affairs, international affairs, and the new Masters degree program in Environment and Sustainable Development.

Mulcair was first elected as the federal MP for Outremont in 2007 and was named the leader of the NDP in 2012.

He also spent more that a decade in provincial politics as the MNA for Chomedey, where he served as Minister of Environment under Premier Jean Charest.

Mulcair, a lawyer, also taught courses at Concordia University and several other schools in the 1980s.