MONTREAL -- A 17-year-old from LaSalle was clocked driving over 200 KM/H in a 50 KM/H construction zone Thursday and is facing a fine of almost $1,000.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) reported that the driver was going 205 KM/H on Highway 20 West near the Angrignon exit in Montreal around 2:15 a.m.

Due to the fact that he is a minor, he earned a $958 fine and 36 demerit points, which will go on his permanent driving record.

His driver's license was also suspended for a week.

The SQ reports that since Monday, officers have given out more than 20 tickets for excessive speeding with several going over 160 KM/H in 50 or 70 KM/H zones.

The SQ is reminding drivers to be aware of the many construction zones during the summer, and that speeding is one of the leading causes of road fatalities.