MONTREAL -- On the weekend, major road construction is planned for Highway 20, Highway 40, the Bonaventure Expressway, Pie-IX Blvd., in the L-H La Fontaine Tunnel and elsewhere. Planning commutes ahead of time is wise.

HIGHWAY 20 / TURCOT PROJECT

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m., the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 20 East towards Montreal between the Saint-Pierre interchange (exit 63) and the Turcot Interchange.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The ramp to Highway 20 East from Highway 138 East.

The Angrignon Blvd. etnrance.

The ramps from Highway 20 East to the Decarie Expressway (15), to the Ville-Marie Expressway (720) and Highway 15 South.

One of two lanes from Highway 13 South to Highway 20 East.

32nd Ave. entrance for Highway 20 East.

One of two lanes in the Highway 20 West ramp (exit 63) to Highway 138 towards the Honore-Mercier Bridge.

HONORE-

MERCIER BRIDGE

One lane is open in both directions until Aug. 17.

BONAVENTURE EXPRESSWAY (HIGHWAY 10)

From at Friday 10 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m. the following closure will be in effect:

The Bonaventure Expressway (10) East towards the Samuel-de Champlain Bridge between Gaetan-Laberge Blvd. (exit 4) and Nuns' Island.

ROUTE 125 / PIE-IX BLVD.

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closure will be in effect:

Both directions between Industriel and Henri-Bourassa Boulevards.

Two of three lanes (at 8 p.m.) on the Pie-IX Bridge South.

TURCOT PROJECT - LOCAL NETWORK

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:

De l'Eglise Ave. West between De La Verendrye Blvd. and Drake St.

Two of three lanes on De La Verendrye Blvd. southbound between Highway 15 and De l'Eglise Ave.

ROUTE 335 / LAURENTIAN BOULEVARD

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. the following closures will be in effect:

In Laval, Laurentian Blvd. (Route 335) between Saulnier St. and the service road entrance for Highway 440 West.

Laurentian Blvd. (Route 335) South between the Highway 440 exit West and the service road entrance portion for Laurentian Blvd. south of the highway.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The section of the Highway 440 East service road between Laurentian Blvd. and the Saulnier St. entrance.

On Highway 440 East, Route 335 South exit.

On the service road of Highway 440 West, the Laurentian Blvd. South exit.

AUTOROUTE RENE-LEVESQUE (HIGHWAY 132) IN LONGUEUIL

From Friday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. eastbound and Saturday at 8 p.m. to Monday at 5 a.m. westbound, the following alteration will be in effect:

On Autoroute Rene-Levesque (132) in both directions under the Ile-Charron Bridge and in the Highway 20/25/132 Interchange, one of three lanes will be closed.

LOUIS-HIPPOLYTE-LA FONTAINE TUNNEL

From Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 7 a.m. the following closure will be in effect:

Highway 20 West/Highway 25 North between the La Prarie exit (90) in Boucherville and the Souligny Ave. entrance in Montreal. This closure includes the tunnel.

Highway 25 South between the Souligny Ave. (4) exit in Montreal and Highway 132 on the South Shore. This closure includes the tunnel.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Highway 132 East and West ramps to Highway 25 North.

The Marie-Victorin Blvd. entrance in both directions.

The Highway 25 North entrance from l'Ile-Charron St.

The Souligny Ave. entrance.

The Tellier St. and Futailles St. entrances.

HIGHWAY 40 (FELIX-LECLERC)

From Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 5 a.m. the following closure is in effect:

In Vaudreuil-Dorion, Highway 40 at the Highway 30/20 exit (32) westbound and the Highway 342 exit (26) eastbound.

As a result, the following are default closures:

The Highway 30 West ramp to Highway 40 West.

The Chemin Daoust and Route Harwood entrances for Highway 40 East.

Detours are in place for all closures. For more information on road closures, visit the Mobility Montreal website or go to its Facebook page.