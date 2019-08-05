

CTV Montreal Staff





A taxi driver died Sunday after he was crushed between two vehicle on Montreal's south shore.

The collision happened around 8 p.m. on Marie-Victorin Blvd., in Brossard, after the driver had stepped out of his minivan

Const. Melanie Mercille from Longueuil Police said, "the man parked his van and went to get something in his trunk when he was hit by a vehicle."

When police arrived the driver was lying on the ground. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police said the driver of the car that hit the minivan was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs but may have using a cellphone.

Officers are also tracking down and interviewing witnesses to the deadly collision.

If the second driver was using a cell phone he could face charges of criminal negligence causing death.

With reporting from Cosmo Santamaria and Caroline Van Vlaardingen