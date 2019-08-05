Featured Video
Taxi driver dies after being crushed between vehicles
CTV Montreal Staff
Published Monday, August 5, 2019 11:56AM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 5, 2019 12:59PM EDT
A taxi driver died Sunday after he was crushed between two vehicle on Montreal's south shore.
The collision happened around 8 p.m. on Marie-Victorin Blvd., in Brossard, after the driver had stepped out of his minivan
Const. Melanie Mercille from Longueuil Police said, "the man parked his van and went to get something in his trunk when he was hit by a vehicle."
When police arrived the driver was lying on the ground. He was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police said the driver of the car that hit the minivan was not under the influence of alcohol or drugs but may have using a cellphone.
Officers are also tracking down and interviewing witnesses to the deadly collision.
If the second driver was using a cell phone he could face charges of criminal negligence causing death.
With reporting from Cosmo Santamaria and Caroline Van Vlaardingen
Latest Montreal News
- Carjacking suspect arrested after smashing into Complexe Desjardins
- Mice, cockroaches and structural issues force families from condemned Cote-des-Neiges apartments
- Pilot documents harrowing journey of crashing in Quebec forest
- Police treating death in Sherbrooke park as homicide
- 'Hate-filled community': Network provider pulls support for 8chan website after El Paso massacre