MONTREAL -- Contrary to what was announced the day before by general manager Marc Bergevin, forward Tomas Tatar was at the first on-ice training session at the Montreal Canadiens camp on Monday.

Bergevin said that Tatar and Corey Perry would miss the first day of camp as they were expected to complete a seven-day quarantine upon their arrival in Montreal. Tatar was instead at his regular position during the first few drills to the left of Phillip Danault and Brendan Gallagher.

We also got a glimpse of where head coach Claude Julien saw newcomers Josh Anderson and Tyler Toffoli in his lineup.

Anderson played to the right of Nick Suzuki and Jonathan Drouin while Toffoli rounded out the third trio with Joel Armia and Jesperi Kotkaniemi.

Jake Evans was in centre for Paul Byron and Artturi Lehkonen in the fourth trio. Extra forwards were Ryan Poehling, Michael Frolik and Jordan Weal.

On defence, Ben Chiarot and Shea Weber were on the first pair, newcomer Joel Edmundson was on the left side of Jeff Petry and rookie Alexander Romanov rounded out the third pair with Brett Kulak. Xavier Ouellet and Victor Mete rounded out the extra pair.

Carey Price, with his new back-ups Jake Allen and Michael McNiven, were the three goaltenders in the first group on the ice.

A second group was scheduled to practice later.

A total of 42 players are participating in the Canadiens' camp.

Two simulated games will be played on Thursday and Sunday and then the Canadiens will kick off their season on Jan.13 against the Maple Leafs in Toronto.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021.