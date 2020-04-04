Taking rare day off amid COVID-19 pandemic, Quebec premier shares reading/viewing suggestions
MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault has been a near-constant presence for Quebecers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading the province's daily updates in Quebec City.
But with a rare day off Saturday - he was replaced by Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault at the province's daily briefing - Legault took to Twitter to share with Quebecers some of what he's been reading and watching as of late.
Legault's recommendations:
Patrice Saucier's 2019 novel "Ou-Vas Tu Comme Ca", which Legault said is about "a young anorexic (who) leaves his wealthy family and Montreal for Venice." Legault said he is a big fan of the new Quebec author.
Volume Three of "William and Eva" by Mélanie Calvé, which Legault reports "takes place in Valleyfield in the years 1920-22. Prohibition, the Spanish flu (very topical ...), the status of women (and) the place of the Church."
"La vérité sur l’Affaire Harry Quebert" by Swiss novelist Joel Dicker. "Nothing better to relax than a good detective story" Legault said of this "tale of friendship and love in a small village in New Hampshire."
For the less literary among us, Legault included the 2019 Quebec TV series "La Faille," set in the town of Fermont in northeast Quebec, and which the premier said has "breathtaking images" and worthy performances highlighted by "the excellent Isabel Richer, the surprising Mariepier Morin, the sympathetic Alexandre Landry and the angry Patrick Hivon."
It's a "must-see!" Legault raved.
The premier will be back at the province's daily COVID-19 press conference Sunday.