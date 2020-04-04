MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault has been a near-constant presence for Quebecers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leading the province's daily updates in Quebec City.

But with a rare day off Saturday - he was replaced by Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault at the province's daily briefing - Legault took to Twitter to share with Quebecers some of what he's been reading and watching as of late.

Legault's recommendations:

Patrice Saucier's 2019 novel "Ou-Vas Tu Comme Ca", which Legault said is about "a young anorexic (who) leaves his wealthy family and Montreal for Venice." Legault said he is a big fan of the new Quebec author.

Suggestion de lecture pour tous ceux qui sont à la maison:

J’ai lu « Où vas-tu comme ça… » de Patrice Saucier.

Un jeune anorexique quitte sa famille riche et Montréal pour Venise. Il doit revenir suite au décès subit de son frère.

Gros coup de cœur pour ce nouvel auteur! pic.twitter.com/BJVg9DZZht — François Legault (@francoislegault) April 4, 2020

Volume Three of "William and Eva" by Mélanie Calvé, which Legault reports "takes place in Valleyfield in the years 1920-22. Prohibition, the Spanish flu (very topical ...), the status of women (and) the place of the Church."

J’ai lu le 3e tome de « William et Eva » de Mélanie Calvé.

L’histoire se déroule à Valleyfield dans les années 1920-22.

La prohibition, la grippe espagnole (très d'actualité...), la situation des femmes, la place de l’Église,… pic.twitter.com/A3uXzCVfR4 — François Legault (@francoislegault) April 4, 2020

"La vérité sur l’Affaire Harry Quebert" by Swiss novelist Joel Dicker. "Nothing better to relax than a good detective story" Legault said of this "tale of friendship and love in a small village in New Hampshire."

J’ai lu « La vérité sur l’Affaire Harry Quebert » de Joël Dicker.

Rien de mieux pour relaxer qu’un bon roman policier.

Écrit par un auteur suisse, récipiendaire d’un Grand Prix de l’Académie française.

Des histoires d’amitié et d’amour dans un petit village du New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/QpLv8Mdctp — François Legault (@francoislegault) April 4, 2020

For the less literary among us, Legault included the 2019 Quebec TV series "La Faille," set in the town of Fermont in northeast Quebec, and which the premier said has "breathtaking images" and worthy performances highlighted by "the excellent Isabel Richer, the surprising Mariepier Morin, the sympathetic Alexandre Landry and the angry Patrick Hivon."

It's a "must-see!" Legault raved.

J’ai vu la série québécoise "La Faille".

Des images à couper le souffle: Fermont, la mine, le mur-écran, les chemins enneigés de la Côte-Nord.

L’excellente Isabel Richer, la surprenante Mariepier Morin, le sympathique Alexandre Landry et le colérique Patrick Hivon.

À voir! pic.twitter.com/Mc7w72u2b4 — François Legault (@francoislegault) April 4, 2020

The premier will be back at the province's daily COVID-19 press conference Sunday.