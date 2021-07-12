MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) is searching for a suspect after a shooting in the Saint-Laurent borough.

Officers received a 911 call at 7 p.m. Sunday about the incident, at Pauline Lighstone Square, near Robert Choquette Street.

When police arrived on the scene, they located a 27-year-old victim with injuries to the upper body.

According to officers, the man was shot while in his car, but he managed to flee on foot. He was transported to hospital and his life is not in danger.

The suspect also fled the scene on foot and has not been arrested.

A security perimeter was set up in the area, while investigators, forensic technicians and the canine squad canvas the scene.

This isn't the first incident of a person being shot at while in their car in Montreal this weekend.

Early Sunday morning, Montreal police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said the force is investigating after the back window of a man's car was shattered by a bullet.

The incident happened on the corner of Wellington and Gilberte-Dubé streets in the Verdun borough. The 28-year-old man was not injured.