MONTREAL -- Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after the back window a man's car was shattered by a gunshot early Sunday morning.

SPVM spokesperson Caroline Chevrefils said a 911 call came in at 911 after a man was startled by a gunshot that shattered his window near the Wellington St. and Rue Gilberte-Dube St. intersection in the Verdun borough.

The 28-year-old driver was not injured.

"He was driving near that window and that's when a projectile possibly coming from another vehicle smashed his rear window," said Chevrefils.

The scene was cleared at 9:30 a.m., and the SPVM investigation is continuing.