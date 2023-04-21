Suspected arson at VIP lounge in Laval, second in a month
Police and firefighters in Laval are investigating a fire at a bar for the second time in a month. In both cases, the files were transferred to the arson squad after investigators found reason to believe they were criminal in origin.
Emergency services responded to a 911 call at 5:25 a.m. at the Flysky VIP lounge on Cure-Labelle Boulevard in the Chomedey district.
The Laval police (SPL) arson squad is already investigating a fire at the same establishment on March 27.
An SPL spokesperson said there were 40 firefighters on scene, and there was major damage to the bar but limited damage to adjacent businesses.
There was no one in the establishment when the fire started, and no one was injured.
The investigation is ongoing.
