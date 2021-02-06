MONTREAL -- Two people were injured in an alleged domestic violence incident in Montreal on Saturday.

Police said a 22-year-old woman was assaulted by her husband, who in turn was injured by a friend of the victim.

A 911 call was made at around 12:30 p.m. reporting the altercation on Panet St. near La Fontaine.

The woman was injured in the upper body when her spouse struck her, an SPVM spokesperson said.

The woman's friend then attacked the male spouse with a knife, inflicting wounds on their upper body while trying to defend the woman.

The male spouse then fled the scene, but was located nearby by police.

Both the female victim and the 25-year-old man were taken to hospital though neither of their lives are in danger. Police said the man would be arrested upon his release from hospital.

The friend, a 21-year-old woman, was arrested at the scene and will meet with police investigators.