Quebec woman charged with first-degree murder in death of five-year-old boy

A 29-year-old Quebec woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a five-year-old boy southwest of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police were called to a home at around 3 a.m. Wednesday in Coteau-du-Lac, Que. and found the boy unresponsive. He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police would not confirm the accused's relationship with the boy.

A spokesperson for the Quebec Crown prosecution office says a publication ban is set to be requested, which prohibits any information that could identify the child from being published.

Two other people inside the home were taken to hospital and were scheduled to meet with investigators.

Earlier on Tuesday, crime scene technicians were at the home as investigators were looking to speak with people who had seen the child in the past 24 hours.

With files from The Canadian Press