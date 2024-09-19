MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Laval police search for suspect in brazen jewelry theft caught on camera

    Laval police (SPL) are searching for a man suspected of making off with thousands of dollars worth of jewelry in the Chomedey area. (SPL)
    Laval police (SPL) are searching for a suspect in a brazen jewelry robbery where a man was caught on security cameras making off with a display case loaded with gold chains with an estimated value of around $20,000.

    The SPL posted a video on its social media accounts showing the white male with a shaved head asking to see a piece of jewellery at a Chomedey area store. When he gets the display case, he runs off.

    "The display case contained around twenty chains worth between $800 and $1,000 each," the SPL said in a news release.

    The SPL describes him as a 5'11" man in his 40s who speaks French.

    Those with information are asked to call the SPL's info-crime line at 450-662-4636 or 911 and mention the file LVL 240812-045.

