Laval police search for suspect in brazen jewelry theft caught on camera

Laval police (SPL) are searching for a suspect in a brazen jewelry robbery where a man was caught on security cameras making off with a display case loaded with gold chains with an estimated value of around $20,000.

The SPL posted a video on its social media accounts showing the white male with a shaved head asking to see a piece of jewellery at a Chomedey area store. When he gets the display case, he runs off.

"The display case contained around twenty chains worth between $800 and $1,000 each," the SPL said in a news release.

The SPL describes him as a 5'11" man in his 40s who speaks French.

Those with information are asked to call the SPL's info-crime line at 450-662-4636 or 911 and mention the file LVL 240812-045.