Public services are becoming dehumanized, warns Quebec Ombudsman

Public services in Quebec are becoming dehumanized, warns Quebec Ombudsman Marc-André Dowd in his 2023-2024 annual report, which is filled with concrete examples.

Dowd highlights the case of a terminally ill man who lived alone and received home care services.

The man had a cat, which he considered a companion, but the issue was that he could no longer maintain the cat's litter box.

Local CLSC officials refused to include cleaning the litter box in his care plan.

According to the ombudsman, it is clear that support should have been provided to the dying man for "humanitarian reasons."

Moreover, during an unannounced investigation at a long-term care home (CHSLD), the ombudsman witnessed how lunch was being served in the dining room.

He observed that staff were serving meals to residents "mechanically," talking amongst themselves, while the television was blaring.

However, a guide produced by the Ministry of Health indicates that during meals, "staff must focus their communication and attention on the residents" and "position themselves to facilitate eye contact."

Such a lack of communication, attention, and care for CHSLD residents is an example of the dehumanization of care and services, the ombudsman laments in his report.

According to the ombudsman, these facts indicate a "distressing loss of purpose" in such facilities, which are supposed to be living environments.

Another example of dehumanization was the case of a man who was hospitalized in a geriatric unit and was frequently strapped to his chair for long periods, with only a view of a wall.

His relatives had consented to a control measure, a buckle restraint belt, but the staff used it systematically, even in the absence of any justification.

In addition, an antipsychotic medication, which was only to be administered in cases of agitation or hallucinations, was given to him to prevent inappropriate remarks.

This is a case of both physical and chemical restraint.

The ombudsman handled a record number of requests this year, 24,867, compared to 22,053 last year. A strong upward trend has been observed over the past three years.

-This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Sept. 19, 2024.