

Daniel J. Rowe, CTV Montreal





Sun Youth held its annual Golf-Cyclothon at the Elm Ridge Golf and Country Club on Ile Bizard Thursday to raise money for its sports and recreation program.

Bob Mironowicz is the president of the board of directors for Sun Youth and been with the organization for 54 years.

"I started at 12 years old playing basketball, I grew up in the neighbourhood, so it's been an important part of my life for all these years," he said.

Now located on Park Ave., Sun Youth provides individuals and families in need of services such as food, clothing, medical and financial assistance as well youth development sports and educations programs.

MIronowicz is one of many from the community that has been a part of Sun Youth for decades and seen firsthand the effects of the organization, now at its new home on Parc Avenue.

"A lot of people have a lot of history, so we know in our hearts what Sun Youth is," said Mironowicz.