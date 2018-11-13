

CTV Montreal





Thousands of SAQ employees are planning to walk off the job on Friday.

Their union president, Katia Lelievre, said negotiations in the past two weeks have not resulted in enough progress, so the employees will hold a three day strike this weekend.

The 5,500 employees of the SAQ have been without a contract since March 31, 2017 and in September they voted in favour of holding an additional 18 days of strike action.

Employees have already held a series of one-day strikes throughout the year, including a surprise strike on Oct. 26.

Members of the union are fighting to have wage increases in line with inflation and for more job security for part-time employees.