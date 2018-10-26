

CTV Montreal





SAQ employees launched a surprise strike on Friday afternoon.

It is the first of 18 strike days in the mandate they gave themselves in September.

The 5,500 employees of the government-run company have been without a contract since March 31, 2017.

They are calling for more job security for part-time employees, and for more pay for all employees.

In a statement, SEMB-SAQ union president Katia Lelievre denounced disciplinary measures taken on employees who were putting pressure on management.

So far this year SAQ employees have held eleven days of strikes in a bid to pressure management to improve their working conditions.

Three days of negotiations are scheduled for next week.