STM computer virus causes online platforms to crash
Published Tuesday, October 20, 2020 8:12AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Montreal's transit authority (STM) is experiencing technical problems due to a computer virus that has crashed various online platforms.
Service is up and running across the bus and metro network, but accessing schedules and other information online may not be possible at the moment.
The agency is suggesting for customers to use partner applications such as Transitapp and Chrono instead.