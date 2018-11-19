

CTV Montreal





The city of Montreal is taking steps to remove long-time councillor Marvin Rotrand from the board of directors of the STM.

Rotrand said he was informed last week that Mayor Valerie Plante wanted to go in a new direction and would replace him, along with Valerie Patreau.

Montreal city councillors are expected to vote on Rotrand's replacement this week, followed by another vote at the Agglomeration Council on Thursday.

Former Westmount Mayor Peter Trent along with Ecole Polytechnique professor Catherine Morency are going to be appointed to the STM's board of directors.

Morency is an expert in transportation and mobility, and holds the university's Chair in mobility and transportation research, while Trent has devoted his career to the management of greater Montreal and its administration.

Rotrand has served on the STM's board from 17 years, although he was replaced during the Denis Coderre administration before being reinstated soon after Plante was elected.