Featured Video
STM board to lose Marvin Rotrand, gain Peter Trent, Catherine Morency
Peter Trent is going to be named to the board of directors of the STM
CTV Montreal
Published Monday, November 19, 2018 10:39AM EST
Last Updated Monday, November 19, 2018 10:42AM EST
The city of Montreal is taking steps to remove long-time councillor Marvin Rotrand from the board of directors of the STM.
Rotrand said he was informed last week that Mayor Valerie Plante wanted to go in a new direction and would replace him, along with Valerie Patreau.
Montreal city councillors are expected to vote on Rotrand's replacement this week, followed by another vote at the Agglomeration Council on Thursday.
Former Westmount Mayor Peter Trent along with Ecole Polytechnique professor Catherine Morency are going to be appointed to the STM's board of directors.
Morency is an expert in transportation and mobility, and holds the university's Chair in mobility and transportation research, while Trent has devoted his career to the management of greater Montreal and its administration.
Rotrand has served on the STM's board from 17 years, although he was replaced during the Denis Coderre administration before being reinstated soon after Plante was elected.
Latest Montreal News
- Veteran CTV Montreal sportscaster Randy Tieman, 1954 - 2018
- Surprenant family to create film about daughter's 1999 disappearance
- Former PQ leader says he won the campaign
- 'A giant step forward': new $10 bill featuring Viola Desmond to enter circulation
- Gunfire in Montreal injures one man, damages multiple cars